The couple got to know each other on the sets of the revenge drama, The Glory
Actors Lim Ji-yeon and Lee Do-hyun, who met while filming The Glory, have ended their relationship.
On November 24, a media outlet, according to Soompi, reported that the two stars had recently broken up. Both of their agencies confirmed the news later that day.
Lee Do-hyun's agency said, "It is true that the two recently broke up. They have decided to remain good colleagues who support each other."
Lim Ji-yeon's agency, Artist Company, also confirmed the split. It added a request for privacy: "As this is the actress's private life, we ask for your kind understanding that it is difficult to confirm specific details such as the reason or timing of the breakup. We ask for your continued interest and warm encouragement for actress Lim Ji-yeon's future activities."
Neither side gave a reason for the breakup or said when it happened. Both statements were brief and respectful, and they suggest the two ended things on good terms.
Lim Ji-yeon and Lee Do-hyun got to know each other on the set of the cold revenge drama The Glory. The Netflix revenge drama was written by Kim Eun-sook and stars Song Hye-kyo as Moon Dong-eun, a woman who spends years planning revenge on the classmates who assaulted her in high school.
On screen, the two actors had different roles. Lim Ji-yeon played Park Yeon-jin, the cruel leader of the bullies and the main target of Dong-eun's revenge. Lee Do-hyun played Joo Yeo-jeong, a plastic surgeon who becomes Dong-eun's ally and has his own reasons for wanting revenge.
Their characters were on opposite sides of the story, but the actors grew close off screen. In April 2023, shortly after the second part of the series was released, reports said that the two were dating. Both sides confirmed the relationship, and fans were delighted that two of the show's stars had become a real-life couple.
The relationship lasted more than three years after it became public. During that time, both actors kept busy with their careers. Lee Do-hyun is also known for his roles in Hotel Del Luna, 18 Again, and Sweet Home. Lim Ji-yeon became famous through the 2014 film "Obsessed" and has since appeared in many dramas and films.