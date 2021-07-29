Egyptian DJs and producers Aly & Fila have also been confirmed as part of the line up

DJ Paul van Dyk Image Credit: Gulf News Archive

Dubai: Coca-Cola Arena, has announced that German Superstar DJ Paul van Dyk will be bringing his Shine Ibiza residency to Dubai on Thursday August 19, in partnership with Dubai Summer Surprises.

Presented by international festival organisers, Pico Pro, tickets are now on sale to see Paul van Dyk and SHINE DXB set to take centre-stage at the Coca-Cola Arena for the first time in the Middle East, bringing a unique and authentic Ibiza-style experience for dance music fans.

One of the most iconic DJs and producers in dance music history, Paul van Dyk has been synonymous with trance since the mid-90s. One of the first truly renowned DJs, he was the first artist to receive a Grammy Award nomination in the newly added category of Best Dance/Electronic album for his 2003 release Reflections.

He was named the World's number one DJ in both 2005 and 2006, something few DJs have ever achieved. He was the first ever DJ to be named number one by Mixmag in 2005. By 2008, he had sold over 3 million albums worldwide.

Egyptian DJs and producers Aly & Fila have also been confirmed as part of the SHINE DXB line-up. The duo was formed by Aly El Sayed Amr Fathalah and Fadi Wassef Naguib, and, inspired by Paul Van Dyk, they achieved international recognition in 2003 with the single Eye of Horus.

Endorsed by heavyweights such as Armin Van Buuren and Tiesto, the duo has appeared at dance music festivals all over the world including Tomorrowland & Ultra Music Festival, and will play to a rocking crowd at the very first Shine DXB.

COVID precautions

In accordance with current governmental guidelines, Coca-Cola Arena will be working to a maximum capacity of 1,500 guests, with all attendees required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter and follow strict social distancing regulations throughout the event.

In light of Covid-19, Coca-Cola Arena also asks fans to remember Dubai Government’s important message of “we are all responsible” and to not attend a live event if feeling unwell.

Coca-Cola Arena’s new protocols and procedures have been developed considering the guidance provided by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Government Authorities, Dubai Municipality Health & Safety (DMHS), Dubai Health Authority (DHA), Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM) and international safety guidelines as well as the Arena’s management company, ASM Global.

Ticket holders are advised to read Coca-Cola Arena’s Covid-19 protocols.