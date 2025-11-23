Laughter Chefs Season 3: Will Gurmeet Choudhry break his 17-year clean-eating diet with crispy samosa?

Can the Punjabi legend resist a crispy potato filled, fried pastry, internet wants to know
For 17 long years, Gurmeet Choudhary has lived like an ascetic monk—except without the robes, the chanting, or the carbs. No junk food, no cheat days, and definitely no fried triangles flirting with his six-pack.
He has dodged samosas with the discipline of a yogi and the reflexes of an action hero. Fans don’t just admire his fitness; they treat it like myth.
“Gurmeet doesn’t eat samosa” is practically a Bollywood urban legend at this point.
But then a television channel in India did what no dietician ever could: they ambushed him.
On the premiere of Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment, someone slid a samosa into his line of sight the way villains slide briefcases full of diamonds across a table. Crispy, golden, unapologetic. And Gurmeet blinked.
The audience gasped. His co-stars leaned in like they were at a live sacrifice.
That one samosa became a national referendum on discipline. You could practically hear India whisper:
“Bro… just one bite.”
Gurmeet held it like a man handling radioactive material.
He studied it. Sniffed it. Negotiated with it.
He looked like he was about to confess a crime on camera.
For a moment, I swear, the samosa was winning.
And that’s when it hit me: this wasn’t food anymore.
It was 17 years of clean eating versus 15 grams of carbs.
A battle of willpower staged under studio lights, with laughter as the soundtrack and millions waiting to see if the golden triangle would finally break the golden boy.
Did he bite?
Ah, darling, that’s the tease.
The show didn’t just dangle a snack — it dangled a storyline.
They know exactly what they’re doing.
Because whether Gurmeet eats the samosa or not, we’re all already hooked.
On Laughter Chefs, everyone cooks.
But this season, everyone is watching to see if Gurmeet finally… eats.
