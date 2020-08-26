YouTube star and father-of-two Landon Clifford has died at the age of 19.
Part of the YouTube channel Cam&Fam, which boasts more than one million subscribers, the YouTuber spent nearly a week in a coma.
His wife, Camryn Clifford, announced the sudden news on social media.
“August 13th 2020 was Landon’s last day being the best dad and husband he could be,” wrote Camryn.
“After spending the following 6 days in a coma he passed on and donated several organs to people in need all over the country. He died saving the lives of others. That’s the type of person he was.”
Camryn described Landon as “compassionate, loving, thoughtful, kind, and gentle” and said “this isn’t how things were supposed to go”. Landon leaves behind daughters Coco and newborn Delilah.
“He was an amazing husband and the best father those girls could of [sic] ever asked for. It saddens me deeply that they will never get to truly know him. He was so young and had so much more life to live. This isn’t how things were supposed to go. He was meant to make it to his next birthday,” wrote Camryn.
Camryn and Landon announced the arrival of their baby, Delilah, in May.
Days before giving birth, Camryn wrote: “The amount of love I hold in my heart for the three of them is indescribable! Counting down the days till our family becomes whole.”
A cause of death has not been revealed.