Kylie Jenner would ‘say yes’ if Timothée Chalamet proposed says insider as marriage talk emerges

Insider claims Timothée Chalamet is supportive of Kylie Jenner’s life and motherhood
Dubai: Kylie Jenner is reportedly in a very happy and stable phase of her relationship with actor Timothée Chalamet, according to new comments attributed to a source speaking to Entertainment Tonight (ET).
The insider described Jenner as being emotionally invested in the relationship, claiming, 'Kylie is so in love with Timothée. She’s told Kris she would say yes if he proposed.'
According to the same source, the dynamic between the pair is grounded in ease and compatibility rather than pressure or expectation. The insider noted that Chalamet’s personality plays a key role in the relationship’s balance, saying, 'Timothée lets Kylie be herself and likes that she can be silly with him. They feel like they’re best friends and their personalities are a perfect fit.'
The source also highlighted Chalamet’s appreciation for Jenner’s role as a mother, adding, 'Timothée is always telling Kylie what a great mom she is and how incredible she is with her kids.' Jenner shares two children with rapper Travis Scott.
Adding to recent public interest in the couple, Jenner and Chalamet were also recently seen on a double date with Kendall Jenner and actor Jacob Elordi. The outing further fuelled online conversation around the group’s growing closeness, with fans noting the relaxed and social dynamic between the four during the evening.
The couple, who have been publicly linked since 2023, have increasingly stepped into the spotlight in 2026, frequently appearing together at high-profile events including NBA games and awards shows. Their courtside appearances at New York Knicks playoff matches have drawn attention recently with the pair often seen being affectionate.