Korean star Lee Sang Bo dies at 44, agency releases statement

Lee Sang Bo made his acting debut in the 2006 drama Invisible Man Choi Jang Soo.
On March 27, it was reported that actor Lee Sang Bo was found dead at his home around 12:40 pm. KST.
Following the news, his agency, Korea Management Group (KMG), issued a statement:
Hello, this is KMG.We regret to inform you of the passing of our actor Lee Sang Bo.At the request of his family, we are unable to disclose the cause of death.His wake is being held at Room 3 of the Pyeongtaek Central Funeral Home. For the privacy and protection of his family, we kindly ask that the media and public refrain from coverage and visits, and we appreciate your understanding and cooperation.Thank you.
Born in 1981, Lee Sang Bo made his acting debut in the 2006 drama Invisible Man Choi Jang Soo. Over the years, he appeared in several notable productions, including Private Lives, Miss Monte-Cristo, and Elegant Empire.