Korean star Lee Sang Bo dies at 44, agency releases statement

Hello, this is KMG.We regret to inform you of the passing of our actor Lee Sang Bo.At the request of his family, we are unable to disclose the cause of death.His wake is being held at Room 3 of the Pyeongtaek Central Funeral Home. For the privacy and protection of his family, we kindly ask that the media and public refrain from coverage and visits, and we appreciate your understanding and cooperation.Thank you.