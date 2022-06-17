The Korean Film Festival is returning and this time it’s all about family.
The Korean Embassy and Korean Cultural Center in the UAE announced that its 6th annual Korean Film Festival will have the theme ‘Family on Screen’. The festival will be screened at Vox Cinemas in Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi from June 29 to July 3.
Nine Korean films will be shown, kicking off with the opening movie ‘Escape from Mogadishu’, an action flick directed by Ryoo Seung-wan and starring Kim Yoon-seok, Heo Joon-ho and Kim So-jin.
Nam Chan-woo, Director of Korean Cultural Center, said: “I believe the audiences from various background in the UAE will feel sympathised with the Korean Film Festival themed ‘Family on Screen’ because stories about love, conflict, and healing within a family are a universal story being told around the world.”
The selected films from various genres depict lives of Korean families and their societies.
The scheduled movies are — ‘Escape from Mogadishu’ on June 29, 7pm; ‘Miracle: Letters to the President’ on June 30, 7pm; ‘The House of US’ on July 1, 5pm; ‘Sinkhole’ on July 1, 7pm; ‘Kim Ji-young, Born 1982’ on July 2 at 3pm; ‘Granny Poetry Club’ on July 2 at 5pm; ‘Samjin Company English Class’ on July 2 at 7pm; ‘House of Hummingbird’ on July 3 at 5pm; and ‘Exit’ on July 3 at 7pm.
Tickets are priced at Dh21 and can be booked on the Korean Film Festival 2022 official website.