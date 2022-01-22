Popular South Korean actress Park Shin-hye got married to actor Choi Tae-joon on January 22, and newly released pictures from the wedding photo have fans swooning.
According to reports, the stars tied the knot at a private ceremony in Seoul that was attended by the who’s who of South Korean entertainment such as actor Lee Min Ho, who starred with Park in the series ‘The Heirs’, K-Pop singers such as EXO’s D.O, IU, Crush, Zico and more.
Hours before the wedding, Park’s agency SALT Entertainment released beautiful pictures from a pre-wedding shoot where the actress can be seen in various outfits. It’s customary for Korean couples to take professional pictures in wedding clothes prior to the actual ceremony.
“Today, actor Park Shin-hye will be marrying actor Choi Tae-toon,” their caption read. “We express our deepest gratitude to all the people who have loved Park Shin Hye and wished good luck to her. Park Shin Hye will work hard to show a good image in the future as well. Please send your warm support to her. Thank you.”
Park is known for starring in the movie ‘Miracle in Cell No 7’ and in dramas such as ‘You’re Beautiful’, ‘The Heirs’ and ‘Memories of the Alhambra’. Choi is a singer and actor who’s starred in shows such as ‘Exit’ and ‘So I Married the Anti-fan.’
Park, 31, and Choi, 30, have been dating since 2017. In November 2021, it was announced that they were expecting their first child together and would be getting married.