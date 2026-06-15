GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Kim Moo Yeol on Kim Nam Gil refusing Netflix’s Teach You a Lesson: 'I feel uncomfortable his name keeps coming up'

The show has been mired in controversy since its inception

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Kim Moo Yeol on Kim Nam Gil refusing Netflix’s Teach You a Lesson: 'I feel uncomfortable his name keeps coming up'

Actor Kim Moo Yeol has openly addressed the chatter surrounding the Netflix series 'Teach You a Lesson,' admitting he finds the constant comparisons to Kim Nam Gil’s initial casting both uncomfortable and inappropriate.

The controversy

In 2023, the wildly popular webtoon faced massive backlash over an episode involving a Korean-American teacher and a multiethnic student. Readers worldwide accused the creators of using harmful racial stereotypes.

The international outcry grew so loud that the platform WEBTOON completely removed the series from its North American platform and issued an official apology. Concurrently, the original Korean version was placed on an indefinite hiatus. The creators also apologised, admitting that while they meant to highlight the discrimination multiethnic families face in South Korea, their execution was deeply offensive and hurtful.

Why Kim Nam Gil publicly turned down the project

When news broke that a live-action adaptation was in the works, the casting announcement immediately ignited a firestorm. Top South Korean star Kim Nam Gil (The Fiery Priest) was expected to play the lead role of Na Hwa Jin, a tough school supervisor. However, fans quickly urged him to reject the role, unwilling to separate the project from the webtoon's toxic past.

In November 2024, Kim Nam Gil addressed the situation directly on social media:

“It's true that my agency received an offer for Get Schooled at the company level. However, I need time to personally review it first, whether to decline or accept, so that I can politely convey my decision to those who made the offer. But right now, I have no time or energy to think about anything other than The Fiery Priest.”

Later, during a press conference for The Fiery Priest 2, the actor explained his final choice further, emphasizing his ultimate responsibility to his audience. He told the South Korean media:

“I'm deeply interested in what constitutes a good adult. But if audiences are uncomfortable with a project, declining such roles is the right choice.”

'At this point, it feels disrespectful'

Following the public debate and fan opposition, Kim Nam Gil stepped down. Kim Moo Yeol eventually took over the high-stakes role of Na Hwa Jin, a director at the Teacher Rights Protection Bureau who resolves volatile conflicts within school environments.

Speaking openly during an interview, quoted by AllKPop, Kim Moo Yeol tackled the early production drama head-on, admitting that the shadow of his predecessor has been difficult to shake.

“I feel increasingly uncomfortable and sorry that Kim Nam Gil’s name keeps coming up,” Kim Moo Yeol said. “At this point, it feels a bit disrespectful.”

Despite the awkward media narrative, Kim noted that he holds deep professional respect for the actor who nearly took his place.

“His performance in the film The Shameless left a strong impression on me. I’ve often drawn inspiration from his acting, so I feel even more apologetic that this issue continues to be mentioned.”

Industry realities and production precision

Refusing to let the "second choice" label faze him, the actor offered a candid perspective on the realities of the entertainment industry.

“Honestly, there were many times I wasn’t the first choice in casting. In that sense, I viewed this situation as part of a normal casting process and approached it accordingly.”

He also emphasised that the creative team was hyper-aware of the public scrutiny and worked meticulously to ensure the show's integrity.

“From the beginning, the director and production team were very aware of potential concerns. Even during filming and editing, we constantly checked whether we were staying on the right track.”

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

For all their innovation, K-dramas remain fiercely loyal to the tropes fans know by heart

8 K-Drama cliches you predict after 10 shows

4m read
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, Russian President Vladimir Putin, from left, Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un walk to attend a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II at the Tiananmen Square in Beijing Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File)

Xi arrives in North Korea for talks with Kim Jong Un

4m read
Knock-Off stars Kim soo-hyun and Jo Bo Ah.

Disney+ holds firm on pausing Kim Soo-hyun's Knock Off

2m read
Kim Soo-hyun has since stepped away from public appearances, entering what industry observers are calling an ‘unofficial hiatus.

Kim Soo-hyun faces mounting financial woes

2m read