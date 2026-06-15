Kim Moo Yeol on Kim Nam Gil refusing Netflix’s Teach You a Lesson: 'I feel uncomfortable his name keeps coming up'

The show has been mired in controversy since its inception
Actor Kim Moo Yeol has openly addressed the chatter surrounding the Netflix series 'Teach You a Lesson,' admitting he finds the constant comparisons to Kim Nam Gil’s initial casting both uncomfortable and inappropriate.
In 2023, the wildly popular webtoon faced massive backlash over an episode involving a Korean-American teacher and a multiethnic student. Readers worldwide accused the creators of using harmful racial stereotypes.
The international outcry grew so loud that the platform WEBTOON completely removed the series from its North American platform and issued an official apology. Concurrently, the original Korean version was placed on an indefinite hiatus. The creators also apologised, admitting that while they meant to highlight the discrimination multiethnic families face in South Korea, their execution was deeply offensive and hurtful.
When news broke that a live-action adaptation was in the works, the casting announcement immediately ignited a firestorm. Top South Korean star Kim Nam Gil (The Fiery Priest) was expected to play the lead role of Na Hwa Jin, a tough school supervisor. However, fans quickly urged him to reject the role, unwilling to separate the project from the webtoon's toxic past.
In November 2024, Kim Nam Gil addressed the situation directly on social media:
“It's true that my agency received an offer for Get Schooled at the company level. However, I need time to personally review it first, whether to decline or accept, so that I can politely convey my decision to those who made the offer. But right now, I have no time or energy to think about anything other than The Fiery Priest.”
Later, during a press conference for The Fiery Priest 2, the actor explained his final choice further, emphasizing his ultimate responsibility to his audience. He told the South Korean media:
“I'm deeply interested in what constitutes a good adult. But if audiences are uncomfortable with a project, declining such roles is the right choice.”
Following the public debate and fan opposition, Kim Nam Gil stepped down. Kim Moo Yeol eventually took over the high-stakes role of Na Hwa Jin, a director at the Teacher Rights Protection Bureau who resolves volatile conflicts within school environments.
Speaking openly during an interview, quoted by AllKPop, Kim Moo Yeol tackled the early production drama head-on, admitting that the shadow of his predecessor has been difficult to shake.
“I feel increasingly uncomfortable and sorry that Kim Nam Gil’s name keeps coming up,” Kim Moo Yeol said. “At this point, it feels a bit disrespectful.”
Despite the awkward media narrative, Kim noted that he holds deep professional respect for the actor who nearly took his place.
“His performance in the film The Shameless left a strong impression on me. I’ve often drawn inspiration from his acting, so I feel even more apologetic that this issue continues to be mentioned.”
Refusing to let the "second choice" label faze him, the actor offered a candid perspective on the realities of the entertainment industry.
“Honestly, there were many times I wasn’t the first choice in casting. In that sense, I viewed this situation as part of a normal casting process and approached it accordingly.”
He also emphasised that the creative team was hyper-aware of the public scrutiny and worked meticulously to ensure the show's integrity.
“From the beginning, the director and production team were very aware of potential concerns. Even during filming and editing, we constantly checked whether we were staying on the right track.”