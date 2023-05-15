It’s another special week for BTS fans – Jimin has joined the Fast and Furious franchise with his new track, ‘Angel Pt.1’. The full video of the song is set to release this week.

The song will be a huge part of the movie Fast X, which is the latest Fast and Furious movie set to release on May 18 in the UAE. It marks Jimin’s first collaboration with American rapper Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, JVKE, and Muni Long.

The song was announced last week. As soon as the teaser of the Fast X song hit the Internet, it went viral.

This weekend, Twitter was flooded with messages from the BTS Army (fans of BTS) sharing their excitement over their K-pop idol’s new collaboration.

BTS fan @Lovly_mochitwin tweeted: “It’s just a one-minute preview and I am already melting… Jimin's angelic honey vocals [are] so soothing ….”

Many congratulated the artist for becoming a part of the Fast and Furious franchise, which is hugely successful, spanning over 20 years.

Twitter user @stopbeingdelulu posted: “From Marvel to Fast and Furious – Park Jimin … insane….”

Many even said they had started watching previous Fast and Furious movies, ahead of the full video release.

“I [am] watching every Fast and Furious saga before Jimin drops his collaboration this weekend. If anyone is interested, here is the list.”

This makes Jimin the first Korean music artist to feature on an original soundtrack of the Fast and Furious movie franchise.

The movie Fast X is set to open in Korea on May 17, marking the film's first global release.

The movie depicts the final run of Vin Diesel’s character Dominic Toretto or Dom, a former criminal and professional street racer who had previously settled down with his family but gets called to the street racing scene again.

The film is directed by Louis Leterrier, who previously directed the first two Transporter films (2002, 2013), The Incredible Hulk (2008), Clash of the Titans (2010) and Now You See Me (2013).

According to South Korean entertainment news websites, previous ‘Fast and Furious’ films have performed well at the Korean box office, with the eighth installment, ‘The Fate of the Furious’ garnering 3.6 million viewers and ‘F9’ — the ninth installment — attracting 2.3 million viewers.

F9, which was released in 2021, was the highest-grossing film at the global box office during the pandemic, earning $681.5 million (Dh2.5 billion) in ticket sales.

BTS artists are ecstatic that their K-pop idol marked many milestones this year.