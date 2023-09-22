K-pop idol, songwriter, and actor Suho has been offered a new role in a fictional historical romance drama.
According to a report by South Korean media outlet Starnews, the member of the South Korean boy band Exo was offered the male lead role in an upcoming drama tentatively titled ‘The Crown Prince has Disappeared’ (literal title).
According to South Korean media reports, responding to the story, Suho’s agency SM Entertainment confirmed: “Suho has received an offer from the production team and is currently positively considering it.”
A Joseon-era romantic comedy, the plot of ‘The Crown Prince Has Disappeared’ centers around a crown prince who gets kidnapped by the woman destined to be his wife.
Written by Kim Ji-soo and Park Chul of the famed K-drama series 'Bossam: Steal the Fate', the story highlights the traditional Joseon-era marriage practice called ‘Bossam’ or stealing a bride or groom away by wrapping them up in a blanket and carrying them out of their homes in the middle of the night.
Should he accept this new role, this would mark Suho’s debut in the historical drama genre.
After debuting as the leader of the K-pop band Exo in 2012, Suho launched his acting career in 2016 with the movie ‘One Way Trip’.
He went on to do lead roles in K-dramas such as ‘Rich Man’, ‘How are U Bread’, and ‘Student A'. He is currently impressing fans with his role as Kim Seon-woo in the drama ‘Behind Your Touch’, streaming on Netflix UAE.