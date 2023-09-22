Video clips of K-pop idol Jungkook at South Korea’s Incheon airport went viral on September 21, as he left for the US, to participate in this year’s Global Citizen Festival. Fans noticed that the BTS star appeared extremely sleepy and tired.
Viral videos showed him sleepily stepping out of a car, yet greeting his fans, pausing with his eyes closed as if in slumber. He looked so tired that one of his guards offered to hold his bag pack.
“He looks so tired and sleepy. Have a safe flight Jungkook,” wrote @_97liner sharing the clip.
Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to express concern about the K-pop star’s health, saying he might be overworked due to his busy schedule.
They also showered the idol with praises for his unwavering dedication to Armys (BTS fans). Despite his fatigue, he took the time to acknowledge fans and reporters waiting for him at the airport.
K-pop idols are often known to have demanding schedules. Armys observed that Jungkook has been travelling frequently and hoped he would get a well-deserved break.
Fan account @JeonggukUSA commented: “No matter how tired and sleepy our Jungkook is, he always remains so kind, appreciative, and humble towards all the waiting fans and reporters at airports. Could we love this precious man even more?”
On September 23, the ‘Seven’ singer will make his solo debut on the Global Citizen Festival stage this year.
The record-setting idol will join a lineup including headliners such as Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lauryn Hill, Anitta, Megan Thee Stallion, Stray Kids, Conan Gray, and more, announced previously.
The Global Citizen Festival concert is a free, ticketed concert that will also be broadcast live.
The event aims to drive urgent action to end extreme poverty by calling on world leaders to address the issue along with the climate crisis and equity for women and girls.