South Korean girl band Blackpink has created history again. This week, their 2018 music video surpassed 2.1 billion views on YouTube, becoming the first K-pop video to do so.
Released on June 15, 2018, the superhit song titled ‘Ddu-du Ddu-du’ continues to set one record after another even five years after its release.
Announcing the feat on July 31, Blackpink’s managing agency, YG Entertainment, said that the group, comprising Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, crossed the milestone at 4.27pm the previous day.
‘Ddu-du Ddu-du’, which is the title track of Square Up, the group’s 2018 EP (Extended Play) became famous for its catchy dance hook, becoming a social media trend at the time.
Just within 24 hours of being released, the song made its first record, crossing 36.2 million views on YouTube. It became the first K-pop music video to achieve the highest number of views in 24 hours, in YouTube history, coming in globally second to Taylor Swift’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ music video.
In 2018, the song became the most-watched K-pop video on YouTube. And, in 2019, it became the first music video by a K-pop band to cross a billion views.
The same year, the song earned the band a gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).
The band began its musical journey in 2016, and has successfully completed seven years in the music industry. With over 90.3 million subscribers, Blackpink is the most-subscribed artist on YouTube in the world.
The band is currently busy with their tour Bornpink, which has been attracting thousands of fans.