TVXQ! are the reigning kings of K-Pop in Japan right now. Duo U-Know Yunho and Max Changmin dropped their ninth Japanese album Tomorrow on September 19 and it has already taken first place on Oricon’s daily album chart and sold 89,026 units on the same day of its release.

The album also went on to top the iTunes album chart in Japan. It’s their second Japanese release since being discharged from their mandatory military service in South Korea last year.

Tomorrow features 13 tracks including eight additional new tracks and previous Japanese releases and remakes.

TVXQ! is set to hold 32 concerts across 12 cities with their arena and dome tour, TVXQ Live Tour 2018 ~Tomorrow~, starting with concerts in Saitama from September 26-28 and ending with eight concerts in Tokyo’s Tokyo Dome and Osaka’s Kyocera Dome.

Known as Tohoshinki in Japan, TVXQ! was originally a five-member group since its formation in 2003. Despite three members leaving the group due to legal turmoil with their agency SM Entertainment, the remaining two members, Yunho and Changmin, continue to thrive in the Japanese music market.