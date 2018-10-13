Boy groups Super Junior and NCT 127 have a huge fan following in the UAE and it showed when their new music charted high on the local iTunes chart.

K-Pop powerhouse Super Junior took the No 1 spot on the iTunes chart in the UAE last Monday with Latin-pop dance infused track, One More Time (Otra Vez) featuring Mexican group Reik and the five-track mini-album of the same name.

On October 9, Super Junior’s highly-anticipated mini-album also dominated the iTunes Top Albums chart in 25 different countries such as Oman, Saudi Arabia, the Philippines, Indonesia and Malaysia.

Their labelmates Seoul-based boy group NCT 127 and Apple Music’s first-ever K-Pop ‘Up Next’ artist may have been making waves in the US, but they also hit UAE’s shores with their first full-length album NCT #127 Regular-Irregular.

On October 12, it debuted at No 7 on the local iTunes albums chart but rose to No 3 the following day. Fronted by Latin-inspired pop track Regular, the 10-member act’s album also went on to take the No 1 spot in 22 regions on iTunes and in various Korea’s daily album charts.

Regular-Irregular is a highly-conceptualised 11-track album that follows the transition from reality to dream and features their first pre-dominantly English-language song. It really captures the 10 young men’s varied talent and diverse and experimental sound.

Both Super Junior and NCT 127 were formed under K-Pop juggernaut SM Entertainment. The iconic act has been active in the music industry since their formation in 2005 and earned international recognition with their 2009 breakthrough song, Sorry, Sorry. Their juniors NCT 127 is one of three active NCT subunits alongside NCT U and NCT Dream. The multi-ethnic group debuted in 2016 with their debut EP NCT #127.