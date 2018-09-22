South Korean soloist Soyou, born Kang Ji-hyun, will return with a second solo album next month.

According to her management agency Starship Entertainment, her new album, scheduled to drop on October 4, is a compilation of dance music. Rapper Sik-K, pianist Kim Kwang Min and artists Groovy Room and DAVII are reportedly involved in the production of Soyou’s album.

The upcoming release is the former Sistar member’s comeback since her first solo album titled Part.1 Re:Born, released in December 2017.

Seven months since the disbandment of four-member girl group Sistar in June last year, the Korean artist launched a successful solo career and made a name for herself. Apart from performing as Sistar’s lead vocalist for seven years, she has participated in soundtracks of Korean TV dramas such as Empress Ki, Love in the Moonlight, Guardian: The Lonely and Great God and many more.