K-pop stars (G)I-DLE’s Soyeon, Red Velvet’s Seulgi, solo artist Chung Ha and G-Friend’s SinB’s joined forces on new Station x 0 collaboration track Wow Thing.

The song and music video that released on Friday is the fourth collaboration for SM Entertainment’s Station x 0 digital release project following tracks from MeloMance and Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon, Loco and Exo’s Baekhyun and Exo’s Chanyeol and Sehun.

Although the artists have their own genres and styles, the all-female pop dance track exuded the foursome’s perfect harmony, powerful vocals, captivating choreography and individual charms as they sing about being a Wow Thing. It contains a hopeful message to fans to stay positive when finding their own path and fly high to achieve their dreams.