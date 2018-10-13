SHINee’s Key joins the fierce month of November comebacks.

SM Entertainment confirmed that the multitalented 27-year-old singer is preparing for his solo debut album and plans to release it sometime next month.

The album will be his first since debuting with K-Pop boy group SHINee with single Replay eight years ago. He also is the third member to go solo after youngest member Taemin and late Jonghyun. Aside from singing, he has participated in various fields in the entertainment industry in Korea notably as an actor, fashion icon and television presenter.

Key is currently hosting his own weekly talk show titled Cheongdam Key-chin.