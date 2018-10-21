Red Velvet’s Wendy teamed up with John Legend for a soulful duet, Written in The Stars.

The R’n’B ballad along with its music video released on Friday as part of SM Entertainment’s ongoing Station X 0 series. The song was even popular within the region. It landed at No 9 on the iTunes Top Songs chart as soon as it was released.

Written in The Stars is entirely in English and is the fifth release from Station X 0, a digital music project launched by K-Pop conglomerate SM Entertainment and SK Telecom, South Korea’s leading mobile carrier.

This is the American singer-songwriter’s first collaboration with a K-Pop artist.

The K-Pop industry has seen more and more collaborations with global musicians and it’s only the start.