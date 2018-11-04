Pledis Entertainment revealed that Nu’est W will be making their comeback on November 26.

Nu’est W’s return will mark five months since their mini-album, Who, You, led by Latin pop track Dejavu, and will be the subunit’s final release as a quartet.

Aron, JR, Ren and Baekho will reunite with original member Minhyun, who has been promoting temporary boy group Wanna One since his win in 2017 reality competition series Produce 101 season two. He’s expected to join Nu’est when the 11-member act ends their activities by the end of this year.

Following their final comeback, the members will also be holding their two-day concert titled Double You Final In Seoul, on December 15 and 16 at Jamsil Indoor Stadium.

Nu’est W was recently nominated for Best Male Group, Best OST and Artist of the Year for the 2018 Mnet Asian Music Awards.