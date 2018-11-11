Got7’s Jackson Wang finally dropped the collaboration track Different Game featuring American rapper Gucci Mane.
On November 6, fans were all ears for the new slick track that was accompanied by a fiery music video, showing the pair living it up and taking viewers on a journey from Shanghai to Hawaii. The Hong Kong native worked alongside Mane on the hip hop single, which he co-wrote with the rapper and composed and arranged himself to lend his own personal spin.
Unlike most of Wang’s previous solo tracks, Different Game is performed in English. Some of his previous tracks are Bruce Lee with Al Rocco, Dawn of Us and Fendiman.
While promoting JYP Entertainment’s seven-member K-Pop act Got7 in South Korea, the artist has been simultaneously pursuing a burgeoning solo career in China. Prior to releasing Different Game, Wang won the Teen Choice Award for Next Big Thing and is gaining traction in America.