Korean singers HyunA and E’Dawn are no longer hiding their romance. Last week, K-Pop soloist HyunA posted photos of a recent date with boyfriend and Pentagon’s E’Dawn on her Instagram after publicly revealing their secret relationship back in August.

The photos show the pair holding hands and walking freely on the streets of Japan where they visited a crepe cafe in Harajuku.

Most of HyunA’s posts receive an average 100,000 to 500,000 likes but just four hours after sharing the photos as a couple, it earned a million likes for the first time.

Two months ago, South Korean media reported that the pair were ousted by their management agency after publicly revealing their secret romantic relationship of two years despite the agency’s initial denial.

The company’s decision was heavily criticised by fans. The same day as they got sacked by Cube Entertainment, the company received 720,000 tweets in 10 hours by fans and their stocks instantly dropped. Hours later, CEO Shin Dae-Nam released a statement that nothing has been officially decided yet.

Since then, the couple have been away from the limelight, but it seems that their relationship is stronger than ever.

While many expressed their love and support to the couple on HyunA’s Instagram post, Pentagon fans were enraged as the group celebrated their two-year anniversary the same day the K-Pop diva uploaded the photos.

There are reports that HyunA and E’Dawn will be parting ways with Cube Entertainment although no official statement has been provided on the K-pop stars’ contracts.