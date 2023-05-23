Fans of K-pop girl group NewJeans’ are excited as the group is set to make a summer comeback. Latest reports say that the band managed by the label Ador, will return with a new release on July 7.
Recently, NewJeans broke a Guinness World Record previously held by BTS’ Jungkook and Blackpink’s Lisa.
Earlier in May, Guinness World Records had confirmed that the K-pop group — which consists of members Minji, Danielle, Hanni, Hyein, and Haerin — had officially become the K-pop act (solo male, solo female or group) to hit 1 billion streams, the fastest on Spotify, in just 219 days.
NewJeans, which debuted in 2022 has been topping music charts and streaming platforms with their song releases.
Their huge fandom, officially called "Bunnies" or "Tokki" (토끼 in Korean), took to social media to share their excitement.
The Time Magazine has labelled the group as one of the ‘Next Generation Leaders’.
It’s also no surprise that NewJeans creator Min Hee-jin is now one of the wealthiest female stockholders in South Korea, without being from a wealthy chaebol (conglomerate company) family.
Min Hee-jin is the CEO of Hybe’s sub-label Ador, which created the idol group.
South Korean media website naver.com reported that among the list of wealthiest female stock owners in Korea are the members of the Samsung family, including former Leeum Museum of Art director Hong Ra Hee, Hotel Shilla president Lee Boo Jin, and Samsung Welfare Foundation chairman Lee Seo Hyun.
These three women from the Samsung empire, maintained the top three positions as the wealthiest female stockholders, as their stock holdings increased through inheritance, entertainment news website gmanetwork.com reported.