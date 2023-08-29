Extraordinary Attorney Woo actress Park Eun-bin will be hosting the opening ceremony of the 28th Busan International Film Festival, along with Taxi Driver star Lee Je-hoon.
The event will take place on October 4 at the Busan Cinema Center in South Korea. On August 27, the organising committee of the festival announced that the two actors would take the lead as the anchors for the opening ceremony.
The 10-day festival will continue till October 13.
The two have previously worked together in the K-drama Secret Door. Fans of the duo were excited to hear the news.
Last year, Eun-bin cemented her position as the lead of the hit contemporary drama series ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’.
Born in the year 1996, the South Korean actress started her acting career at a very young age. She appeared in multiple K-dramas and films but is widely known for her roles in Extraordinary Attorney Woo, Hello, My Twenties!, Hot Stove League, Do You Like Brahms?, and The King's Affection, which became the first to win an award at the 50th International Emmy Awards.
Eun-bin also won the top award – Best Drama Daesang for Extraordinary Attorney Woo at the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards.
Meanwhile, Je-hoon debuted in the year 2011 and emerged as a star with his intense performances in films such as ‘Bleak Night’, ‘The Front Line’, and ‘Architecture 101’.
He has appeared in multiple films and K-dramas since then and is widely known for his roles in dramas ‘Move to Heaven’, ‘Signal’, and ‘Tomorrow With You’. Most recently, he was seen in the action revenge drama ‘Taxi Driver 2’ as the main character Kim Do-gi.
The Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), held annually in Haeundae-gu, Busan (also Pusan), South Korea, is one of the most significant film festivals in Asia. According to visitkorea.com, it was the first international film festival in Korea that is now considered one of the biggest in Asia.