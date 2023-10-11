It’s official! K-pop idol Jungkook is teaming up with Australian singer-songwriter The Kid Laroi and UK rapper Central Cee for a new project.
Earlier this week, an Instagram post by The Kid Laroi had fans speculating that Jungkook would soon be seen working with the singer who gained international fame with his song ‘Stay’.
“Me & JK… #toomuch,” he wrote in the caption.
In a press release announcing the song collaboration with Jungkook and Central Cee, The Kid Laroi wrote: “Too much with Jungkook and Central Cee, October 20th. Album in November — it’s finally time.…”
On October 10, the two-time Grammy nominee took to Instagram once again to share a teaser of the music video for the new track.
The brief clip shows each artist grooving to an instrumental bit in the song, with the final frame listing the single’s release times in New York City, Seoul, London, and Sydney.
Central Cee is known for his songs such as ‘Obsessed with You’. The collaboration will be the first time any of the three global stars have joined forces on a track.
At the very top of the year, The Kid Laroi earned his fourth top 40 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 with ‘Love Again’ at number 40, which served as the lead single for The First Time. The track also earned Laroi a nomination for ‘Song of the Year’ at the 2023 Aria Music Awards.
According to billboard.com, ‘Too Much’ is poised to be the third consecutive chart-busting collaboration from Jungkook this year. The BTS member dominated the US Billboard this summer with his collaboration with American rapper Latto, ‘Seven’. This week, he returned to the chart’s top five with ‘3D’, his single with Jack Harlow.
As for Central Cee, ‘Too Much’ will follow the chart-topping UK smash ‘Sprinter’ (with Dave) and ‘On the Radar Freestyle’ (with Drake), which became the British rapper’s first Hot 100 entry (at number 80).