June Lockhart, TV’s beloved mom from Lassie, dies at 100

After six years in the rural world of “Lassie,” Lockhart blasted off into outer space as Maureen Robinson, offering wisdom, reassurance, and a slice of her “space pie” to the family on their five-year voyage in Lost in Space. Faced with sabotage from the nefarious Dr. Zachary Smith (Jonathan Harris) and bizarre planetary dangers, Lockhart’s Mrs. Robinson kept viewers glued to the edge of their seats week after week.