Jennifer Aniston confirms romance with Jim Curtis— so who is he?

Actress confirms relationship with author Jim Curtis, sharing a heartfelt birthday post
Jennifer Aniston just sent the internet spiralling (in the best way) after making things official with author and hypnotherapist Jim Curtis. The Friends star dropped a sweet birthday post for him.
On November 2, the 56-year-old actress shared a rare black-and-white snap of the couple. The caption was simple and straight to the point: “Happy birthday, my love.” She even added a little heart for good measure.
Jennifer and Jim first sparked romance rumours back in July when they were spotted on a yacht. Since then, the couple’s been quietly making moves — from attending The Morning Show season 4 premiere together to grabbing dinner with Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka.
According to PEOPLE, the two were introduced by a mutual friend and “started out as friends” before things turned romantic. (Classic rom-com energy, no notes.) Jennifer had reportedly read Jim’s book and was already a fan of his work — so this might be one of those “manifested it into reality” love stories.
For months, Jennifer kept her relationship under wraps, even playing coy in a September interview when asked about Jim. When the reporter called him “a really special guy,” she simply smiled and said, “That’s very nice.”
Jennifer was previously married to Brad Pitt and later to Justin Theroux, but it looks like she’s finally found her peace — and maybe her person.
Jim Curtis is far from a typical life coach — he works with entrepreneurs, creatives, and public figures seeking meaningful inner growth. His approach blends neuroscience, subconscious reprogramming, and emotional healing, creating a comprehensive framework for personal transformation.
Curtis is the brain behind Jim Curtis Coaching, offering everything from private one-on-one sessions to interactive wellness courses and supportive community groups. He dives into all the heavy stuff too — anxiety, trauma, low self-worth, relationship grief, and even the art of manifestation. According to People, he’s seen it all firsthand, having lived for years with a chronic, misdiagnosed illness and emotional trauma. Diagnosed at just 22 with lesions on his spinal cord, Curtis battled muscle spasms, paralysis, a chronic limp, and headaches — basically, life was throwing him curveballs left and right.
Curtis is also a two-time author: The Stimulati Experience (2017) and Shift (2024). In his debut, he shared the “nine essential breakthroughs” he picked up from the most inspiring, resilient people he’s met — his personal squad of Stimulati.
