Jennifer Aniston confirms romance with Jim Curtis— so who is he?

Curtis is the brain behind Jim Curtis Coaching, offering everything from private one-on-one sessions to interactive wellness courses and supportive community groups. He dives into all the heavy stuff too — anxiety, trauma, low self-worth, relationship grief, and even the art of manifestation. According to People, he’s seen it all firsthand, having lived for years with a chronic, misdiagnosed illness and emotional trauma. Diagnosed at just 22 with lesions on his spinal cord, Curtis battled muscle spasms, paralysis, a chronic limp, and headaches — basically, life was throwing him curveballs left and right.