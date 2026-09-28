Police reportedly respond to domestic dispute at actor’s home after late-night call
Kentaro Sakaguchi had been married for less than a fortnight when police were reportedly called to his home. Japanese weekly Josei Seven, citing police sources, reported that an emergency 110 call was made from the 35-year-old actor's residence around midnight on September 17, following an argument between him and his new wife.
According to the magazine, Sakaguchi's wife made the emergency call, and police arrived at the residence shortly afterwards. The outlet described the incident as a domestic dispute. No arrest has been reported, and there is no indication that a criminal case has been opened. Sakaguchi's agency did not respond to requests for comment before the report was published.
The reported incident came just 11 days after Sakaguchi announced his marriage publicly.
Sakaguchi shared the news on September 6 through a message to members of his official paid fan club, rather than at a press conference. He told fans that he had recently married someone outside the entertainment industry and said he would continue to focus on his acting career. His agency later confirmed the marriage to Oricon.
His wife is reported to be a hair and makeup artist who is three years his senior. The pair are said to have met in 2019 while working on the Nippon TV series Innocence: False Charge Lawyer, where she was part of the hair and makeup team.
Shukan Bunshun reported that they became close during filming, began dating and remained together for more than five years before marrying.
Details of their relationship had surfaced before the wedding. In September 2025, reports emerged that Sakaguchi and the makeup artist had been in a long-term relationship and were living together.
That coverage also involved actress Mei Nagano. Shukan Bunshun alleged that Sakaguchi had been involved with Nagano while still in his relationship with his partner, and that he later told his partner about the alleged relationship. The magazine also reported that his partner subsequently contacted Nagano. None of those accounts were publicly confirmed by the parties involved.
For an actor who has generally kept his private life away from the spotlight, the reports brought increased attention to his personal affairs.
Sakaguchi began his career as a model, gaining recognition through Men's Non-no before moving into acting with his 2014 debut. Over the following decade, he became a familiar face on Japanese television, appearing in Signal: Long-Term Unsolved Case Investigation, Innocence: False Charge Lawyer, Dr. Chocolate and CODE: The Price of Wishes, alongside films including The 64th and The 100th Love with You.
His profile expanded internationally in 2024 with What Comes After Love, a Prime Video series produced with a Korean production team. He starred opposite Lee Se Young in the drama, which was adapted from a novel co-written by Japanese author Hitonari Tsuji and South Korean author Gong Ji Young.
The series follows a Japanese man and a Korean woman who meet again in Korea five years after their relationship ended. It marked Sakaguchi's first project with a Korean crew and introduced him to a wider audience across Asia.