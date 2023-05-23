Image Nation Abu Dhabi, in partnership with Candle Media’s Faraway Road Productions, the creators of award-winning Netflix series ‘Fauda’ and ‘Hit & Run’, has opened submissions for its TV Writers’ Lab, a first-of-its-kind collaboration between the UAE and Israel to support emerging TV writers from the region.
The TV Writers’ Lab aims to develop TV series and progress them into the international arena while nourishing new voices with the best of mentors, guest speakers, and international creators.
The programme will select up to twelve candidates from the UAE and Israel to participate in a four-month programme comprised of two in-person workshops in Abu Dhabi, as well as monthly online mentoring and feedback sessions. Throughout the programme, which includes two workshops in Abu Dhabi in October 2023 and March 2024, the writers selected will develop their proposals, pilot episodes, and pitch presentations.
“Image Nation has provided top-class training to aspiring filmmakers, writers and creatives for over ten years, nurturing an impressive emerging generation of entertainment professionals. This new writers’ lab strengthens our programming even further, offering four months of dedicated feedback, mentoring and industry insights – an invaluable experience for anyone hoping to break into entertainment,” Ben Ross, chief content officer at Image Nation Abu Dhabi, said in a statement.
“We’re thrilled to partner with Image Nation Abu Dhabi on this collaboration that aims to empower promising new TV writers,” said Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff, creators of ‘Fauda’ and founders of Faraway Road Productions. “Stories have so much power and there are many talented storytellers in the region who simply need the proper mentorship, guidance and opportunities. Through this impactful and bold new writers’ lab, we hope to upskill the region’s promising talents, elevate their careers and help share their stories with the world. This program also represents an opportunity to strengthen the ties between the UAE and Israel through our shared appreciation for the art of storytelling.”
Applications are now open for aspiring TV writers who reside in the UAE and Israel. Submissions should include the concept, including a story overview, character descriptions, and a previous writing sample. All scripted genres are welcome for submission. Interested applicants should apply on the website of Image Nation before June 22.