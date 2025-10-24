GOLD/FOREX
Ila Arun 'devastated', 'heartbroken' over brother Piyush Pandey's death

Pandey, known as the architect of modern Indian advertising, passed away on Oct 24

Ila Arun says she is left devastated and heartbroken following the passing of her brother Piyush Pandey

Veteran singer and actress Ila Arun is devastated by the passing of her brother, Piyush Pandey.

Sharing the heartbreaking news on October 24, she described feeling lifeless. In her social media post, Ila Arun mentioned that her brother Prasoon Pandey will provide further details about the loss. Taking to her Instagram, the veteran actress also shared a throwback photo of herself applying tilak to Piyush’s forehead.

She captioned the image, “Dear loved ones, With a devastated, heartbroken, and lifeless spirit, I am writing to inform you that we have lost our dearest and greatest brother, Piyush Pandey, this morning. Further details will be shared by my brother Prasoon Pandey. Rest in peace, dear brother. Your sister Ila ji.”

Piyush Pandey, the Padma Shri awardee who is widely recognised as the architect of modern Indian advertising, passed away on Friday at the age of 70. Pandey, who served as the Executive Chairman and Chief Creative Officer Worldwide at Ogilvy, had been battling an infection that recently worsened, the advertising agency confirmed.

Several celebrities expressed their grief over Piyush Pandey’s passing.

ians

