Get ready for Marvel and DC to clash as ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ gets a release date.
The director’s four-hour project, a re-edited and re-shot version of the 2017 original, will premiere on March 18 on HBO Max.
The announcement awas accompanied by some new posters supporting the film.
The date also directly sets up a clash between comic book giants Marvel and DC as the former gets ready to premiere their Disney+ series, ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ on March 19.
The original ‘Justice League’ released in cinemas in November 2017 and went through a difficult production phase when director Joss Whedon stepped in to finish the film during post-production after Snyder stepped away from the project for personal reasons.
‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ stars Henry Cavill (Superman), Ben Affleck (Batman), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Ray Fisher (Cyborg), and Ezra Miller (The Flash). The superhero team come together to save the world from baddies Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid.