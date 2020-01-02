Actor was first romantically linked to the model in April 2019

wilmervalderrama Verified “It’s just us now” 01-01-2020 Image Credit:

Actor Wilmer Valderrama started the new year by getting engaged to his girlfriend Amanda Pacheco.

He announced his engagement on Wednesday.

“It’s just us now,” Valderrama captioned the photo that shows the beachside proposal.

According to his Instagram, he and his soon-to-be wife celebrated New Year’s Eve in Mexico before heading to San Diego, where Valderrama popped the question.

The “That ‘70s Show’ actor and Pacheco, a model, were first romantically linked in April 2019 after being spotted in Los Angeles.

“He definitely wants to make sure she feels taken care of,” a source told E! News at the time. “Even if they are just doing simple things, they have a lot of fun and are always smiling.”