The line-up for David Letterman’s Netflix talk show ‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction’ has been announced and Will Smith will be one of the guests.
However, there won’t be any juicy discussions about #Slapgate.
The six episodes of the latest, fourth season were filmed before March, prior to the shocking moment when Smith slapped and screamed at Chris Rock at the Oscars.
In the upcoming season that will debut on May 20, Letterman will interview Billie Eilish, Ryan Reynolds, Cardi B, Kevin Durant and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, according to a statement from Netflix.
According to the streamer, the “in-depth conversations find Letterman full of humour and curiosity as he quizzes guests about their lives, talents and creative processes.”
In the past, the show has featured high-profile guests such as Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, former US president Barack Obama, rapper Kanye West, reality TV star Kim Kardashian and activist Malala Yousafzai”.