Hollywood star puts up a shirtless photo to show fans he’s in the worst shape of his life

Will Smith Image Credit: GN Archives

Will Smith has won hearts yet again with his new Instagram post where he describes himself “in the worst shape” of his life.

The post, which soon vent viral, has Smith do the most non-Hollywood thing possible: show off his belly to his 53 million followers on Instagram. And if that wasn’t enough, the following post puts the viewer front and centre of his love handles and potbelly.

“I’m gonna be real wit yall — I’m in the worst shape of my life,” posted Smith, following it up with: “This is the body that carried me through an entire pandemic and countless days grazing thru the pantry. I love this body, but I wanna FEEL better. No more midnight muffins…this is it! Imma get in the BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!!!!! Teaming up with @YouTube to get my health & wellness back on track. Hope it works!”

We hear you Will! In an industry that rates looks and fitness levels on the same par as someone’s acting talent, Smith’s unabashed post goes a long way in removing the stigma of being overweight.

The posts have drawn praise from many of his peers, including award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay who wrote: “I see no ‘worst’ here.”

Smith’s former co-star from ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Nia Long wrote: “You still got it baby!!!”

Questlove commented: “This is the most amazing post in the history of social media.”

While Smith’s body has hardly been the sort to have fluctuated much in Hollywood, the actor was seen sporting six-pack abs when he filmed 2016’s ‘Suicide Squad’. Apparently, his workout routine was so intense at the time that he tore a leg muscle during the early stages of shooting.

(L-r) Diablo (Jay Hernandez), Boomerang (Jai Courtney), Killer Croc (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje), Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Deadshot (Will Smith), Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman) and Katana (Karen Fukuhara) in “Suicide Squad." Image Credit: DC Comics-Warner Bros. Pictures

Meanwhile, the actor’s DMs are open for anyone to slide in with their workout routines to inspire him further.