Actress Zoe Kravitz is eager to return to the sets of ‘The Batman’, but is concerned about how people will adapt in the hair, make-up and wardrobe departments while maintaining social distancing amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The actress will be seen as Catwoman as Robert Pattinson essays the titular superhero act in Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman’.

She shared that she is “hoping to wake up every day to an email or a phone call saying, ‘We’re ready to go’,” reports Variety.

“I’m in touch with everybody, and everyone’s ready to go when it’s safe. But no, we have no idea,” she added.

Talking about her struggle to get into the Catwoman attire, the actress said: “You have people just touching your face, touching your body all day long. I need help getting into the catsuit. I can’t do it on my own. I was probably touched more than any job, just because of the clothes and the combat and all of that.”

The shooting of Reeves’ ‘The Batman’ was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, in a GQ profile, Pattinson shared that he aware about the ‘Batman’ legacy and the anticipation around the new version, and said that all the buzz makes taking on the avatar of the caped crusader a “little spicy”.

“I kind of like the fact that not only are there very, very, very well-done versions of the character which seem pretty definitive, but I was thinking that there are multiple definitive playings of the character,” Pattinson said.