WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 27: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white) Gaten Matarazzo attends the Season 3 "Stranger Things" press junket at The London Hotel on June 27, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment Video for Netflix/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY == Image Credit: AFP

Gaten Matarazzo is just 16 and has managed to make a deep impact with his performance in ‘Stranger Things’. The actor is loving the success coming his way but agrees that with fame comes more responsibilities.

It was in 2016, when Matarazzo, who was 13 years old then, started his journey as Dustin Henderson in the science-fiction horror show.

“We really did not expect that our show will be so big and we will become a sensation overnight. It came as a surprise to us. I was not ready for such fame. Everything happened on its own. I was not used to the constant media glare and people’s attention... I gradually adapted into it. I feel with fame comes more responsibilities,” said Matarazzo.

He wants to create a positive impact among the audience through his work.

From left, Robin (Maya Hawke), Steve (Joe Keery) and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) are standouts in Season 3 of “Stranger Things.” MUST CREDIT: Netflix Image Credit: Netflix

“The show rushed us into spotlight very quickly. I am thankful to God for giving me such good opportunities in life. I will always try to create positive impact through my work,” Matarazzo added.

Created by the Duffer Brothers, the Netflix series is set in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana. It follows the story of four friends — Will, Mike, Dustin and Lucas — as they form an unlikely alliance with a girl named Eleven, who has psychokinetic abilities, to save their town from an alien invasion. Season three of the show launched on July 4.

‘Stranger Things’ has grown big with time and so did the actors and their acting talents.

“I have evolved as an actor. With each season, I have learnt something new about acting. It was a memorable experience working with such inspiring actors. In season three, people will witness a lot of changes in not just our personality, but also in our acting,” Matarazzo added.

The young actor has also learnt how to deal with criticism. “Criticism is very important for an actor. It pushes you to do a better job,” he said.