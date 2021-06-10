Actor Michael Douglas brushed off an awkward moment when he was mistaken for his 18-year-old daughter’s grandfather while at her high school graduation.
The 76-year-old veteran star was talking about the funny encounter on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’.
“It was so wonderful, I’m so proud of her,” Douglas said to Clarkson. “But I gotta tell you Kelly, it’s a little rough when you’re going out the doors and the other parents are saying, ‘Oh congratulations, you must be so proud of your granddaughter’.”
However, the ‘Fatal Attraction’ actor was a good sport about the incident and said the graduation was lovely.
“I said, ‘Well, I don’t know man. Yeah okay,’” Douglas said. “I’m not gonna take it personal, they’re just trying to be nice.”
Douglas shares two children with his wife, actress Catherine Zeta-Jones — son Dylan Michael and Carys Zeta.
Carys’s proud parents shared pictures from the graduation on their social media.
“We love you so much and we are so excited for your future as the best is yet to come!” Douglas wrote on Instagram on May 21.
Zeta-Jones, 51, also shared pictures on her account, saying: “Carys!!! What a proud day as our daughter Carys graduates with honors for her International Baccalaureate! You rock and we love you.”
On the work front, Douglas's most recent project is the new season of Netflix show 'The Kominsky Method'.