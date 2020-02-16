TV host Wendy Williams has apologized for anti-gay comments she made in a recent episode of her talk show. Image Credit: AP

Talk-show host Wendy Williams has issued an apology to the LGBTQ community after drawing criticism for anti-gay comments she made during a recent episode of her daytime programme.

On Thursday’s ‘Wendy Williams Show,’ the veteran host unleashed a rant against gay men, scolding them for “wearing our skirts and our heels” and declaring, “You’ll never be the women that we are. No matter how gay.” Many Twitter users immediately slammed Williams for her remarks and pointed out the harms of assuming that gay men aspire to be women.

“I’ll start by saying, ‘I apologise,’” Williams said in a video shared on Friday on social media. “I did not mean to offend my LGBTQ+ community on yesterday’s show. ... one thing that I can tell you right now is that I never do the show in a place of malice. ... I didn’t mean to hurt anybody’s feelings. I’m just having a conversation.”

The comments in question came about during a “hot topics” segment about Galentine’s Day, the faux holiday inspired by the sitcom ‘Parks and Recreation.’ While discussing the sisterhood celebration, Williams scolded the men in her audience for clapping, insisting, “You’re not even a part of this.”

“I don’t care if you’re gay,” she added. “You don’t get a [menstruation] every 28 days. You can do a lot that we do, but I get offended by the idea that we go through something you will never go through.”

“I’m 55 years old, and maybe I sounded like your auntie, your mother, your big sister or somebody out of touch,” Williams reflected in her apology video. “I’m not out of touch, except for, perhaps, yesterday, by saying what I said. So, I deeply apologise, and I deeply appreciate the support that I get from the community.”

Reactions to Williams’ statement on social media ranged from unimpressed to forgiving. While some argued the two-minute clip was not enough to make up for the damage she caused, others accepted her apology wholeheartedly and thanked her for owning up to her mistakes.