‘Sonic the Hedgehog’, the second-highest grossing film of 2020, had parts of it filmed in Abu Dhabi, revealed local production hub twofour54.

Paramount Pictures two years ago filmed for ‘Mission Impossible — Fallout’ in Abu Dhabi and returned to the UAE once again to shoot for the box office hit ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’.

twofour54, Abu Dhabi’s media and entertainment hub, revealed today exclusive footage from a behind the scenes shoot with the crew of Sonic The Hedgehog in the capital – as the Paramount Pictures flick gets ready for its digital release on March 31.

Key scenes from the comedy shot in Abu Dhabi with a 25-strong crew, including explosions and landscape shots captured through helicopters and drones.

The final edit in the film depicts Sonic (Ben Schwartz), under fire from nemesis Doctor Robotnik (Jim Carrey), running through Abu Dhabi’s Lewa Desert, which doubled as the dunes that surround Egyptian pyramids and sphinx.

‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ benefited from Abu Dhabi Film Commission’s 30 per cent cash rebate, as well as tapping into twofour54’s pool of more than 700 freelancers to locate the talent they needed to complete the local shoot, according to a statement.

‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ released in cinemas in the UAE on February 13 and was slotted for an early digital release.

