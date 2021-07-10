The multiverse is only getting bigger, better and stronger. The first trailer for Marvel Studios’ ‘What If…?’ has arrived and asks the question if one thing changes, what kind of ripple effects would that cause?
The MCU’s first animated series will also be the last project to feature late MCU star Chadwick Boseman, who has voiced his fan favourite character of Black Panther/T’Challa in the series.
The series showcases famous events from films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe but with one narrative twist, creating a multiverse of infinite possibilities.
As the name implies, ‘What If ...?’ will showcase different versions of the MCU and answer questions like, “What if Peggy Carter was chosen to get the Super Soldier Serum instead of Steve Rogers?” or “What if Yondu kidnapped T’Challa instead of Peter Quill when he came to Earth?”
Major Marvel characters return, including Peggy Carter, T’Challa, Doctor Strange, Killmonger, Thor, Loki, Iron Man, Yondu and more.
In addition to a slew of Marvel regulars, ‘What If ...?’ will introduce Uatu the Watcher (voiced by Jeffrey Wright) to the franchise as the show’s narrator.
The new series, directed by Bryan Andrews with AC Bradley as head writer, features signature MCU action with a curious twist.