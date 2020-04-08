The duo teamed up via video chat, with guitars in hand, to sing a duet

Adam Sandler Image Credit: Supplied

Tempted to hug your grandmother during the pandemic? Jimmy Fallon and Adam Sandler are here to remind you to stay the hell away from her.

The silly duo teamed up via video chat, with guitars in hand, to sing a duet on Monday’s episode of ‘The Tonight Show: At Home Edition’ about social distancing and steering clear of Grandma during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“I love my grandma so much, I know she loves me too,” Fallon sings at the start of the song, which they titled ‘Don’t Touch Grandma’.

“But thanks to this stupid virus / There are some new grandma rules,” Sandler continues.

“Don’t touch Grandma, leave her alone / You can spend a quarter to call her on the phone,” the pair sings. “’Cause grandmas like to pinch your cheeks and kiss your head and hug / But I don’t want my grandma catching any super bug.”

Can’t find a quarter? Is payphone technology too outdated for you? The pals also recommend Zoom. And if you want to learn to play canasta with your elderly relative, they urge you to do so from across the room.