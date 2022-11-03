Here’s your chance to brush shoulders with ‘Thor’ actor Chris Hemsworth in Dubai.
The Australian star, who is best known for playing the iconic Marvel character, will attend the upcoming pop culture and gaming event PopCon Middle East, which runs from November 11-13 at Expo City.
Hemsworth will be at the event on November 11 and fans will be able to buy an opportunity to get a photograph taken with him and/or an autograph.
The son of Odin is not the only popular TV and comic character who’s going to be making an appearance at the event. Other actors attending include Milly Alcock, who plays Rhaenyra Targaryen in ‘House of the Dragon’; Kit Harington, who famously starred as Jon Snow in ‘Game of Thrones’; Giancarlo Esposito from ‘Breaking Bad’; and ‘Arrow’ lead star Stephen Amell, among others.
Apart from celebrity events, attendees can check out the marketplace for some geeky merchandise, comic books, collectibles and more; sit in on some workshops and panels and meet experts.
There are three ticket options: general admission (starting from Dh139 for single day), VIP (Dh500) and VVIP (Dh3,500). For VIP and standard ticket holders, photos and autographs with Hemsworth are not included but can be bought separately. For VVIP ticket holders, only 1 out of 7 vouchers can be redeemed for a photo or autograph with Chris Hemsworth. Additional photos/autographs can be bought separately. Go online for more information.