Amazon Studios said on Monday that it had signed a first-look film content deal with the LA production firm led by award-winning actress Viola Davis and her husband, actor and producer Julius Tennon.
Details of the agreement were not disclosed.
Amazon has been moving aggressively to expand high-quality produced content for its streaming video platform.
Already, Amazon has landed a deal with producer Jason Blum’s company to bring eight thriller or darkly themed movies to Prime Video.
It also has a TV series pact with filmmaker Jordan Peele, who won an Oscar for original screenplay for the critically acclaimed film ‘Get Out.’
“Amazon Studios is passionate about building a home for both new and established filmmakers of all backgrounds, who share the same vision in telling incredible and engaging human stories,” Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said in a statement.
Davis and Tennon’s company, JuVee Productions, produces television, independent film, theatre and digital content.
“We share the same vision of creating a vast and rich array of narratives that are inclusive and reflective of our world,” the couple said in a statement.
Davis stars in the Amazon comedy ‘Troupe Zero,’ which will be released next year.
She has won several acting awards, including becoming the first black actress to win an Emmy for lead actress, for the ABC drama series ‘How to Get Away With Murder.’ Davis also won an Oscar and a Golden Globe for supporting actress for her work in the movie ‘Fences.’