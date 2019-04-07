There are reports that Joel Kinnaman might also return as Rick Flag

Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis will return as Amanda Waller in James Gunn’s ‘The Suicide Squad’.

According to The Wrap, an individual with knowledge of the project has confirmed the news of Davis joining the team.

The film will not be a sequel to 2016’s ‘Suicide Squad’ and is set to hit the screens on August 6, 2021. Peter Safran and Charles Roven are producing the project.

‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ director Gunn was brought on board to helm the project. He also wrote the script and will have a completely new take on the property, in which DC super-villains are recruited by the government to carry out secret missions too dirty for the likes of Superman and Batman.