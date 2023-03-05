Mumbai: K-pop superband BTS member Jungkook was seen grooving to the track 'Naatu Naatu' from S.S. Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' during a live session with his fans on Weverse.
A clip from Jungkook's live while grooving and "vibing" to 'Naatu Naatu', originally picturised on NTR Jr. and Ram Charan, has taken over social media. Some could not even control themselves as Jungkook said 'RRR' while talking.
The video clip of Jungkook was shared by the official Instagram account of 'RRR'. The post read, "JUNGKOOK. It's amazing to know that you loved #NaatuNaatu so much. We are sending a ton of love to you, the #BTS team, and the whole of South Korea. #RRRMovie."
'Naatu Naatu' has been a flavour of the award season. It has already won a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award this year. At the Oscars, the song is contending against tracks sung by Lady Gaga and Rihanna.
'RRR' stars NTR Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran and tells the fictional story of two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem and their fight against the British Raj.
Set in the 1920s, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries chose to go into obscurity before they began the fight for their country.
The song was also released in Hindi as 'Naacho Naacho', in Tamil as 'Naattu Koothu', in Kannada as 'Halli Naatu' and in Malayalam as 'Karinthol'. Its Hindi version was sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Vishal Mishra.
The hook steps, performed by Jr NTR and Ram Charan, went viral on social media and their energetic synchronisation made the song a treat to watch.