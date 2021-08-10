Two great institutions, The “Biennale di Venezia” with its oldest cinematographic festival in the world and Cartier, will celebrate one of the greatest of world cinema: the legendary British director and producer Ridley Scott (‘Gladiator’, ‘Blade Runner’, ‘Alien’).
This will be the scene on September 10 when Scott will receive the Cartier Glory to the Filmmaker Award at the 78th Venice International Film Festival, dedicated to a personality who has made a particularly original contribution to the contemporary film industry.
The award ceremony will take place in the Sala Grande (Palazzo del Cinema) at 9.15pm, a few minutes before the screening (Out of Competition) of his new film, ‘The Last Duel’ with Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer and Ben Affleck.
‘The Last Duel’ is a gripping tale of betrayal and vengeance set against the brutality of 14th century France.
Welcoming this announcement, the Director of the Venice Film Festival Alberto Barbera stated: “His personal approach to genre films, which successfully reconciles the requirements of entertainment, the expectations of the general public and the demands of critics, is the most distinctive element of Ridley Scott’s filmmaking. Had he directed one film only, the English director – who made his debut in film at the age of 40 with ‘The Duellist’, before capturing the attention of the general public with the global box-office success ‘Alien’ — would still have earned his rightful place in the Olympus of the great filmmakers of contemporary cinema thanks to Blade Runner, the most influential film in modern science fiction, which became a benchmark for decades to come”.
“Ridley Scott’s outstanding work, talent and particularly original contribution to the contemporary film industry,” said Arnaud Carrez, Chief Marketing Officer of Cartier.
The Venice International Film Festival runs from September 1-11.