Atlanta: Oprah Winfrey says she's giving $13 million (Dh47 million) to increase a scholarship endowment at a historically black college.

Winfrey announced her plan on Monday at Morehouse College in Atlanta, adding to the $12 million she gave to the all-male college 30 years ago. She was meeting with 47 students already benefiting from the existing endowment.

Morehouse President David Thomas says Winfrey's endowment has paid to educate almost 600 students over the past three decades.