‘Good Morning America’ host Lara Spencer has apologised for on-air comments about six-year-old Prince George taking ballet.

On Instagram Friday she called her comments “insensitive” and told George that when it comes to ballet or any other passion he should “GO FOR IT” and “love every minute of it.”

Spencer was reading George’s busy schedule a day earlier on ‘Good Morning America’ and when it came to ballet she paused then said, “We’ll see how long that lasts.”

The moment brought criticism on Twitter, with some saying she was bullying the young royal.

George, the oldest of child of Kate the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, is a great-grandson of Queen Elizabeth II.

He is third in line for the throne behind his grandfather, Prince Charles, and his father.

In this Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017 file photo, Lara Spencer attends the Forbes 100th Anniversary Gala at Pier Sixty in New York. Image Credit: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP
FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 12, 2018 file photo, Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive for the the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, near London, England. Image Credit: AP
