1 of 11
Revenge dressing by Hollywood’s most glamorous set was on full display at the Academy Award red carpet as stars made up for lost time. In the last two years, the event was muted and saw limited-capacity audience due to the pandemic. But this year, the masks were off and over-the-top gowns took centre stage. Many stars including Kristen Dunst, Ariana DeBose, and Amy Forsyth gravitated towards the colour red this year. While there was plenty of drama on stage later (here’s looking at you Will Smith), fashion risks were embraced as celebrities like Jada Pinkett Smith chose dramatic and outlandish designs. Her emerald Jean Paul Gautier gown with ruffles were a stand out. But the one who had our heart truly was Zendaya who wore a two-piece Valentino ensemble. The cropped silk top with a glittering skirt with a short train sparkled. Here are top ten looks of the night …
Image Credit: Reuters
2 of 11
Zendaya: Zendaya had her fashion game on this Oscars. She looked absolutely flawless and fashion-forward in a two-piece Maison Valentino. Here’s full marks to her for ditching the gown and trying something different. The Bulgari jewels and the top low bun made her inventive outfit sparkle.
Image Credit: AFP
3 of 11
Jessica Chastain: When it comes to being whimsical-yet-chic on the red carpet, Jessica Chastain owned it with a glittering Gucci gown. The sequined bronze plunging neckline and the floral-embellished lilac pleated skirt was colour-blocking at its best. Her diamond rock earrings and the matching statement ring completed her look. Her red hair in a high pony tail was a good call.
Image Credit: AFP
4 of 11
Timothee Chalamet: When it comes to taking fashion risks, nobody does it better than Timothee Chalamet. He showed up to the Oscars wearing Louis Vuitton womenswear and channeled the gender-fluid outfit with panache. And, he wore no shirt and that worked too. The sparkling necklace just adding to the daring look.
Image Credit: AFP
5 of 11
Jada Pinkett Smith: We love the drama that Jada Pinkett Smith brought to the event and no, we are not talking about the slap-gate scandal that overshadowed everyone and everything this year. We are talking about her dramatic emerald green Jean Paul Gaultier SS22 Couture gown. The dramatic ruffled skirt, high neck with a tight bodice, and drop waist ticked all our boxes of a fun gown.
Image Credit: AFP
6 of 11
Emilia Jones: We are not a fan of the cut-out, but Jones’ Dolce & Gabbana gold ombre gown embroidered with Swarovski crystals is on-point for the night. The halter neck and the structured gown detailing works.
Image Credit: AFP
7 of 11
Jason Momoa: Who wears a scrunchie to the Oscars and carries it off with style? Say hello to Jason Momoa who wore a tuxedo from Saville Row with a bowtie and had his hair in a French braid with a pale pink scrunchie. His wayfarer glasses and statement rings worked even better.
Image Credit: AP
8 of 11
Nicole Kidman: Nicole Kidman chose a light blue strapless Armani Prive dress with a dramatic peplum and train. Apparently, she wanted to wear blue and the designers obliged. “I’m lucky because this dress, they actually made this color … I was like, I really want to wear blue. This was the color. They made this color,” she told E!. And, we are glad the stars aligned because she looked fabulous in the gray-blue gown.
Image Credit: AFP
9 of 11
Amy Forsyth: The Canadian actress wore a stunning Marchesa gown that had cascading ruffles on the hip and dramatic floral detailing on the shoulder. While there were a few celebrities who chose red, Amy’s gown stood out from the lot.
Image Credit: REUTERS
10 of 11
Zoe Kravitz: Old Hollywood glamour never gets old or so you feel when Kravitz did a neat job of channeling her inner-Audrey Hepburn. The baby pink strapless dress with a knotted bow neckline by Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent was classy and subtle. Her baby bangs was a perfect accessory.
Image Credit: AFP
11 of 11
Olivia Coleman: The star of ‘The Lost Daughter’ impressed in a silver pleated Dior gown cinched at the waist with a silver belt. Despite the high neck, the silver number didn’t look austere and the colour was just right to make her shine. We are in love with the dramatic flute sleeves too.
Image Credit: AFP