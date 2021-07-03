Zendaya and Tom Holland in SCAN ME ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’. Image Credit: AP

After years of speculation, ‘Spider-Man’ co-stars Tom Holland and Zendaya have finally put all rumours of a romance to rest after being caught on camera while packing on the PDA.

The couple were photographed sharing an intimate kiss while driving around Los Angeles in Holland’s Audi sports car. In one picture, the car is stopped at a red light where Holland leans in and kisses Zendaya. A second photograph, taken soon after, sees the couple sharing a laugh.

‘Tomdaya’, as called by fans, were also spotted at Zendaya’s mother’s home with the celebrity couple also pictured with Claire Stoermer in her backyard.

Rumours of a romance between Zendaya, 24 and Holland, 25, have been swirling since the duo first starred together in ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ in 2017. While the couple have always laughed off the stories, a source told People at the time that they were in fact together but chose to keep their romance private. In fact, Zendaya and Holland have also vacationed together several times, according to People.

At the time, the pair laughed off the report on social media.

“Wait wait…my favorite is when it says we go on vacations together HA! I haven’t been on a vacation in years! hbu @TomHolland1996 ???” Zendaya tweeted.

Holland responded, “@Zendaya Does the press tour count.”

Fast forward a year later, and Holland was spotted with Olivia Bolton, while Zendaya was said to be romancing her ‘Euphoria’ co-star Jacob Elordi. However, both those relationships didn’t last long.